'And You Think You Knew Classic Movies' At Palace Danbury

On Sunday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. The Palace, at 165 Main St. in Danbury hosts a presentation by film historian John DiLeo, “And You Think You Knew Classic Movies.”

DiLeo will focus on the era from the 1930s to 1970s, and discuss how Hollywood movies reflected and influenced the eras in which they were made. Film clips starring such legends as Bette Davis, Clark Gable, Judy Garland, James Cagney, Doris Day, Gene Kelly, Natalie Wood and Steve McQueen will be shown.

After the show, DiLeo will sell and sign copies of his book, “Ten Movies at a Time.” Admission is $20. thepalacedanbury.com.