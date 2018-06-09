LGBT Drama 'Becks' At Cinestudio

Out Film CT’s monthly Second Thursday series of LGBT-themed films continues with the story of a brokenhearted lesbian at a crossroads in her life.

Lena Hall, who won a Tony Award for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” portrays the title character, Becks. She has just been betrayed by her girlfriend, which derails her plans to pursue career possibilities in Los Angeles.

So she moves back in with her widowed, straitlaced mother (Christine Lahti) in St. Louis and tries to figure out what to do with herself.

“Becks,” which also stars Mena Suvari (“American Beauty”), plays Thursday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio, 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.