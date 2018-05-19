Alan Bates Cult Classic 'King Of Hearts' At Cinestudio

When “King of Hearts” was released in 1966, it wasn’t exactly a hit. In Philippe de Broca’s farce, Alan Bates plays Charles Plumpick, a Scotsman who is sent to a small town in France at the end of World War I to defuse a bomb that is set to go off in a small town. Inmates from a local asylum are let go and, even though they adore Charles, they muddle up his mission.

It did middling business in the U.K. and flopped in France. It didn’t get picked up for distribution in the United States until 1973, when it was shown with the cartoon shorts “Bambi Meets Godzilla” and “Thank You Mask Man.” After a few years of rattling around in movie theaters around the country, a Cambridge, Mass., cinema discovered “King of Hearts” in the mid-70s and it achieved cult-film status, screening at that theater for five years.

The movie will be shown May 27 to 31 at Cinestudio at Trinity College in Hartford. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. daily, with an additional 5 p.m. screening on Sunday. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.