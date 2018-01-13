'Heat And Dust,' 'Romeo And Juliet' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio, on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford, shows a classic film about love and scandal and female oppression.

“Heat and Dust,” directed in 1982 by James Ivory, from the novel by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, tells the story of a woman living in India in the 1920s. Olivia is married but becomes fascinated by a handsome Indian man (Shashi Kapoor), leading to scandal that reverberates for generations.

The film stars Greta Scacchi and Julie Christie. The screening is dedicated to Kapoor, one of the greatest stars of Indian cinema, who died last year.

It will be shown Thursday to Saturday, Jan. 18 to 20, at 7:30 p.m., with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Also playing at Cinestudio is “Romeo and Juliet,” a live presentation of a Bolshoi Ballet production of the Sergei Prokofiev adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy. It will be shown Sunday, Jan. 21, at 12:55 p.m.

Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. The theater is at 300 Summit St. cinestudio.org.