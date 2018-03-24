Spaghetti Western 'The Great Silence' At Cinestudio

One of the greatest and oddest of all “spaghetti Westerns” will be shown April 1 to 4 at Cinestudio in Hartford.

“The Great Silence” stars European cinema icons Jean-Louis Trintignant and Klaus Kinski. Sergio Corbucci’s film is set during a Utah blizzard in 1899, when a mute gunslinger faces off against a bounty hunter.

It will be shown Sunday to Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the cinema at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. There also is a 5 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Admission si $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.