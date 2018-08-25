Arms Race Documentary 'The Atomic Cafe' At Cinestudio

People of a certain age can remember learning “duck and cover” in elementary school, a drill designed to protect people from fallout in the case of a nuclear attack. Or at least that’s what the kids were told.

“Duck and cover” was one of countless beliefs circulated in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s to reassure people that nuclear weaponry wasn’t as scary as all that. A documentary showing at Cinestudio in Hartford chronicles the Atomic Age and all the propaganda that came with it.

“The Atomic Café,” from 1982, compiles disinformation videos created by the U.S. government, as well as footage of military personnel at nuclear test sites, to show how little people really knew about the effects of radiation and how much the government wanted people to think they knew a lot more.

The film will be shown Sunday to Wednesday, Sept. 2 to 5, at 7:30 p.m. daily, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, at the theater at 300 Summit St. at Trinity College. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.