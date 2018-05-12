Screening Of 'Four Hands On The Wheel' A Fundraiser For Auto Museum

Ridgefield Playhouse screens a motorsports documentary on May 23 in an event that is a fundraiser for the New England Auto Museum, which is planned in Norwalk.

“Four Hands on the Wheel” tells the story of the partnership between Mark Donohue, who won eight Trans-Am championships, and Roger Penske, who owns racing teams.

The 47-minute doc, made in 1969, is shown May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the theater at 80 East Ridge Road. The event also will include an exhibit of two Penske cars, a 1966 Daytona- and Sebring-winning L88 Sunoco Corvette and a 1969 Sunoco Camaro driven by Donohue and Sam Posey.

There will also be a panel discussion with racing veterans John “Woody” Woodard, a Penske Racing chief mechanic; Chuck Cantwell, team manager of Penske Trans-Am Racing; Judy Stropus, team timer/scorer; Kevin Mackay, restorer and owner of the #9 1966 Penske L88 Corvette; Irwin Kroiz, owner of #16 1968 Sunoco Camaro; and Posey, driver of the No. 16 1968 Penske Camaro.

A silent and live auction or photos and racing memorabilia also will be held.

Admission is $47. A meet-and-greet bundle costs $97 and includes a pre-show reception at 6 p.m., a meet and greet with panel members and merch. ridgefieldplayhouse.org.