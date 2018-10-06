Comic Cautionary Tale 'The Captain' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio is showing a film that is part mistaken-identity farce and part warning about fascism.

“The Captain” tells the story of a deserter from the German army in the waning days of World War II. He finds a captain’s uniform, puts it on, comes across a prison camp and begins to boss around the soldiers.

The German-language film will be shown Oct. 14 to 17 at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, at the theater, which is on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.

