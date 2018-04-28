'The Boxcar Children' In Area Theaters One-Night Only

‘The Boxcar Children” by Gertrude Chandler Warner is one of the most popular children’s book series of all time. This week, a new movie based on the adventures of Henry, Jessie, Violet and Benny will be shown one-night only in theaters nationwide.

“The Boxcar Children: Surprise Island,” adapted from the second book in the series, tells the story of the children spending the summer on an island, where a stranger has an intriguing secret.

The animated story features the voices of Martin Sheen, J.K. Simmons, Dane DeHaan and others.

It will be shown May 8 at 4 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland, 99 RedStone Road in Manchester; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Lisbon 12, 162 River Road; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road; and Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck. Admission varies by theater. fathomevents.com.