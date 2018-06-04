Bike Travel Film Festival In Danbury

The 9th annual Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival will be shown at The Palace, Danbury, 165 Main St., on June 8 at 8 p.m.

The evening is made up of nine short documentaries about cycling, including “Explore: The Al Hajar Traverse,” filmed in Oman; “Escape,” filmed in Tuktoyaktuk in Canada’s Northwest Territories; “Lowest to Highest,” filmed in the Australian Outback; “Inari,” filmed in Finnish Lapland; “Pedal,” filmed all over the world; “Cycling the Highest Road in the World on a Tandem Bicycle,” filmed in India; “Loch Chon Bike Overnight,” filmed in Scotland; and “Free Wheels,” an animated short.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Adventure Cycling Association and Danbury Youth Services Earn-a-Bike program. Door prizes and giveaways will be handed out, from merchants such as the Bicycle Center of Brookfield, Class Cycles of Southbury and Hat City Cycle.

Admission is $20. thepalacedanbury.com.