Together Again, Wiseau And Sestero's 'Best F(r)iends' At Area Theaters

Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero are the Redford-and-Newman of bad movies. Wiseau’s 2003 crap-fest “The Room,” which he produced, wrote, directed and starred in, told the story of a man (Wiseau) betrayed by his best friend (Sestero). The film was so bad that a movie, “The Disaster Artist,” was made about its making.

The two are together again in “Best F(r)iends.” Justin MacGregor’s thriller comedy, written by Sestero, is about a drifter and a mortician who form a business partnership. The movie spawned a sequel, “Best F(r)iends: Volume Two.”

Both of those films will be shown over the next few months in scattered screenings. “Best F(r)iends” will be screened Friday, March 30, and Monday, April 2, at 8 p.m.; and “Best F(r)iends: Volume Two” on Friday, June 1, and Monday, June 4, at 8 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road; and Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck. Admission varies by theater. fathomevents.com.