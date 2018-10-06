Don’t Miss PINK PARTY this Thursday 10/4! Come enjoy sampling from great restaurants all at Blue Back Square!
Film About Basketball In Africa At Fairfield University

Susan Dunne
Contact Reportersdunne@courant.com

Fairfield University, in collaboration with the Connecticut Writing Project, will present a screening of a movie about sports in Africa, to kick off the Saugatuck Story Fest.

“Hoops Africa: Ubuntu Matters” is a collection of stories about basketball in Africa.

The film, which stars African NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo, will be shown Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the university’s Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Road.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s producer Taylor Sharp, Fairfield Stags men’s basketball head coach Sydney Johnson, Connecticut Writing Project director Bryan Ripley Crandall, and the founder and executive director of Hoops 4 Hope, Mark Crandall. Admission is free. To register and see the trailer, go to fairfield.edu/hoopsafrica.

