Banff Mountain Film Fest In Hartford, New Haven, New London, Fairfield

Banff Mountain Film Festival, the annual evening of outdoor adventure-related short films, will be presented in four Connecticut locations from Feb. 24 to March 11.

The Shubert Theater, 247 College St. in New Haven on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Admission ranges from $20 to $36.

Garde Arts Center, 325 State St. in New London, on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Admission ranges from $18 to $30.

Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford, on March 10 at 7 p.m. Admission ranges from $18 to $32.

Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Road, on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $18.

In New Haven and Fairfield, the films are “Where the Wild Things Play,” “Loved By All: The Story of Apa Sherpa,” “Into Twin Galaxies – A Greenland Epic,” “Ascend,” “Above the Sea (Tour Edit) ,” “Tsirku,” “The Frozen Road” and “Imagination: Tom Wallisch.”

In New London and Hartford, the films are “Ice Call – Backyards Project – Sam Favret,” “Surf the Line,” “Johanna,” “Planet Earth II – Mountain Ibex (Tour Edit) ,” “Edges,” “DugOut,” “Intersection: Micayla Gatto,” “The Last Honey Hunter” and Stumped.”

Tickets: blog.denalioutdoor.com/banff/