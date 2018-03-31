IMAX Movie 'Backyard Wilderness' In Norwalk

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is known for its science- and nature-themed movies, shown on a six-story-high IMAX screen. The aquarium’s new film focuses on nature, too, but works in some social commentary as well.

“Backyard Wilderness” is about a young girl and her family, who are so absorbed in their electronic devices that they don’t notice the glorious beauties of nature that surround them: deer, coyotes, wood ducks, frogs, salamanders, raccoons, hummingbirds and more.

“Backyard Wilderness” is shown at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. at the aquarium at 10 North Water St. Times will change June 30.

Admission to the museum and one film screening is $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $17.95 children.

Educators can find supplemental materials about the film at backyardwildernessfilm.com. maritimeaquarium.org.