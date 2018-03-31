Pope's Favorite Film, 'Babette's Feast,' In Farmington

Pope Francis’ favorite movie is “Babette’s Feast.” He’s mentioned it numerous times throughout the years of his papacy, and even referred to it in the 2016 papal document Amoris Laetitia: “We can think of the lovely scene in the film Babette’s Feast, when the generous cook receives a grateful hug and praise: ‘Ah, how you will delight the angels!’ ”

Our Lady of Calvary Retreat Center, 31 Colton St. in Farmington, is honoring the pope and his movie with a free screening on Wednesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m.

The 1987 Oscar winner for best foreign-language film was adapted by Gabriel Axel from a story by Isak Dinesen. It tells the story of a mysterious chef who turns up on the doorstep of two maiden sisters in late 19th-century Denmark, and makes her presence known in the strict religious community.

Each attendee will receive a basket supper. facebook.com/events/1967725153544867