'Young @ Heart' Film Series At Avon Library

Avon Free Public Library at 281 Country Club Road is beginning a seven-film series titled “Young @ Heart,” all focusing on mature actors and actresses.
Showtime is 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Admission is free. avonctlibrary.info.
Here’s the lineup:
Jan. 9: “Still Mine,” James Cromwell’s 2012 drama about an elderly man building a home for his wife.
Jan. 16: “Cocoon,” Don Ameche-Wilford Brimley 1985 sci-fi comedy about a group of seniors who find alien beings.
Jan. 30: “Young @ Heart,” a 2007 documentary about a senior citizen chorus in Massachusetts who cover classic rock songs.
Feb. 6: “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” the 2011 Judi Dench-Maggie Smith romantic comedy about British retirees living in India.
Feb. 13: “Grumpy Old Men,” the 1993 Jack Lemmon-Walter Matthau romantic comedy about two friends and an attractive woman.
Feb. 20: “Quartet,” the 2012 Maggie Smith comedy about a home for retired musicians.
Feb. 27: “Waking Ned Devine,” the 1998 Irish comedy about a lottery winner who dies of shock, and his friends’ attempts to get the money.