'Mostly Martha' And A Meal At Wadsworth Atheneum

The Wadsworth Atheneum’s winter-spring film program starts with a documentary about a legendary artist and a movie with dinner.

On Friday and Sunday, Jan. 12 and 14, at 2 p.m., the museum will show “Raphael: Lord of the Arts,” a profile of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino. The Sunday screening will be preceded, at 1:15 p.m., with a gallery tour.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., the movie is “Mostly Martha,” a 2001 German comedy about a headstrong chef and her lighthearted sous-chef. That film will be preceded at 4 p.m. by a dinner in the museum’s café, which recently was acquired by the Mill Restaurant Group and renamed the Untitled (2017) Café.

Admission to the movies alone is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. Admission to both the movie and the “Mostly Martha” dinner is $65, $60 for members. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.