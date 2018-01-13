Movies

Drama On Women's Voting Rights At Atheneum

Susan Dunne
Switzerland didn’t give women the right to vote until 1971, one of the last European nations to do so. A movie showing at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art dramatizes this late-to-the-game drive for women’s suffrage.

The comic drama “The Divine Order” tells the story of a group of women in a town who organize to protest their lack of voting rights.

It will be shown on two Thursdays, Jan. 18 and 25, at 7 p.m.; two Saturdays, Jan. 20 and 27, at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.

The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. Admission is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. thewadsworth.org.

