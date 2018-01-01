'Army Of Darkness' In New Haven

Criterion Cinemas in New Haven will kick off the 2018 season of “Insomnia Theater” with a classic of horror comedy.

The 1992 classic “Army of Darkness” stars Bruce Campbell as a man transported to 1300 A.D., where he has to battle the undead and rescue a priceless artifact.

“Darkness,” the third film in the “Evil Dead” series, will be shown Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5 and 6, at 11:30 p.m. at the theater at the corner of Temple and George streets.

A tamer scary movie, “Jurassic Park,” will be shown Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 7, at 11:30 a.m. The 1992 Steven Spielberg classic is about a dinosaur-themed amusement park where the displays come to life. bowtiecinemas.com.