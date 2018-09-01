Anime Classic 'Perfect Blue' In Area Theaters

Satoshi Kon is an anime legend — the creator of “Paprika,” “Tokyo Godfathers” and other Japanese animation classics. But when he made “Perfect Blue,” he was an unknown, releasing his first film. On the 20th anniversary of that film’s release, “Perfect Blue” will be released in theaters nationwide in a new digital transfer in a two-night-only event.

The horror mystery tells the story of a retired entertainer who is stalked by an obsessed fan and a ghost. It will be shown on Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. in Japanese with subtitles at Cinemark Enfield, 90 Elm St.; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; AMC Lisbon, 162 River Road; and AMC Danbury, 61 Eagle Road. It also will be shown at Showcase Cinema in West Springfield, Mass., 864 Riverdale Road.

It will be shown in a dubbed version at those same theaters on Monday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Prices vary by theater. Tickets: fathomevents.com.