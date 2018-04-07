Spotlight Showing Of 'Loss And Found' A Benefit For Animal Rescue

A one-time-only screening at Spotlight Theatres in Hartford on April 15 will raise awareness for Harwinton animal shelter Furry Friends Foster and Rescue Inc.

“Loss and Found” tells the story of a man who loses his dogs, and how his loss inspired him to save shelter dogs.

The screening is at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 39 Front St. The film’s creator, Jon Mancinetti, will give a presentation after the screening. There will be a reception before before the screening. Sales of the signature cocktail will benefit Furry Friends. Admission is $30 and includes a raffle ticket for a chance to win dinner and a movie for two at Spotlight. For details on the film, visit mancinettipictures.com. For details on Furry Friends, visit furryfriendsct.org.