Documentary About Detroit In Area Theaters

Singer and New Haven native Michael Bolton has spent the last several years becoming more and more immersed in activism. A film that reflects his current passion for the Motor City is being shown in area theaters.

“American Dream: Detroit” tells the story of the Michigan metropolis, how it is bouncing back from darker days to a more robust future. It will be shown Tuesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 RedStone Road in Manchester; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; and AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road. Prices vary by theater. fathomevents.com.