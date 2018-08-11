Bollywood Romance 'Ahare Mon' At Cinestudio

The International Film Association of Connecticut, an organization that strives to expose the Nutmeg State to world cinema, is presenting a screening of a Bollywood film on Saturday, Aug. 18, in Hartford.

“Ahare Mon” tells interconnected stories about people who are forbidden to fall in love, including two senior citizens, two con artists, an immigration officer and an intriguing woman and a terminally ill woman who is madly in love. The Bollywood romantic drama, in Bengali with subtitles, will be shown at 2:45 p.m. at Cinestudio, 300 Summit St., on the campus of Cinestudio in Hartford. Admission is $12.50. facebook.com