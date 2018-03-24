'Acrimony' Screening Sponsored By Project Resiliency

Tyler Perry’s new movie, “Acrimony,” starring stars Taraji P. Henson as an honorable woman driven to the brink by her man’s faithlessness, is being released nationwide this week.

A special screening of the movie will be held Friday, March 30, at 6 p.m. at Bow Tie Cinemas, 330 New Park Ave. in Hartford. The event is hosted by Project Resiliency, an initiative “that seeks to encourage and empower women of color in areas of resiliency and self-care related to mental, physical and emotional health.”

Following the screening, a discussion will be held “about baggage and brokenness.” Althea Bates, CEO of Project Resiliency, will lead the discussion. Admission is $22.50. facebook.com/events/2067865126758969/.