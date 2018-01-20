1985 Chicago Bears Documentary Showing In Danbury, Ridgefield

What was the greatest team in the history of professional football? A documentary showing on Monday, Jan. 29, answers that question: the 1985 Chicago Bears.

The team – led by Walter Payton, Jim McMahon, William ‘The Refrigerator’ Perry and coach Mike Ditka – went 15-1 and defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

“’85: The Greatest Team in Football History” features interviews with football legends Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, Phil Simms and Dan Marino, and Chicagoan fans including Barack Obama, Bill Murray and Jesse Jackson. The evening also will include 1985 interviews with McMahon and Matt Walsh.

It will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at AMC Danbury 16 and Ridgefield Playhouse. Admission in Danbury is $13.25. Admission in Ridgefield is $12.50. fathomevents.com.