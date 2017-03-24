Collinsville Hosts 2-Day Film Fest

The Collinsville Film Festival will return to Canton Town Hall, 4 Market St., for its fourth annual series, a two-day event on March 31 and April 1 that will feature two documentaries and two shorts blocks. Admission is free to all screenings.

The festival will open March 31 at 7:15 p.m. with "Supergirl," a documentary about a New Jersey teenager who is a power-lifting champion. The film, recently seen at the Mandell JCC Hartford Jewish Film Festival, examines the power dynamic in the girl's family, as her father is more forceful in pushing her career than her mother is. Justin Levy, the movie's producer, will do a Q&A after the film.

On April 1, a children's short block will begin at 11 a.m. A documentary and narrative shorts block will run at 1 p.m.

The festival will close that day at 4:30 p.m. with the doc "The Age of Love," about senior citizens in the Rochester, N.Y., area, who participate in a speed dating event. Steven Loring directed the poignant and funny look at elderly widows and divorcees — none of them beautiful or glamorous, all of them hopeful — who take a stab at a chance for new love. They tell their stories of their marriages, some romantic, some sad, and go through the speed-dating process. The movie is honest about the success rate of speed dating: some participants are overjoyed by the results, some are disappointed, one concludes he needs to pursue younger women.

Loring will be present at the screening of his film. collinsvillefilmfestival.com.