Daniel Radcliffe Live On Screen At Cinestudio

Since the "Harry Potter" film series came to a close six years ago, Daniel Radcliffe has been a busy guy, distancing himself from the world-famous boy wizard.

He's done horror, playing Igor in "Victor Frankenstein." He's done voice-over work, like on "BoJack Horseman," "Robot Chicken" and "The Simpsons." He's done absurd comedy, like "Swiss Army Man." He did a TV series, "A Young Doctor's Notebook," and he played Allen Ginsberg in "Kill Your Darlings." Now he's doing a Tom Stoppard comic classic at London's Old Vic theater, to be shown in theaters worldwide.

"Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead" tells the comic story of two minor characters from Shakespeare's "Hamlet." The two men tell their own version of the story of the Melancholy Dane, at times barely holding on to their grasp of the situation. Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire play the two befuddled heroes.

The play will be shown live on April 20 at 2 p.m., with and encore performance, April 23, at 1 p.m., both at Cinestudio, 300 Summit St., at Trinity College in Hartford. Encore performances will also be shown at Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center on April 27 at 7 p.m.; and the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University on June 12 at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission prices vary per location. ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk.