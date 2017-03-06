German LGBT Classic 'Fox And His Friends' At Cinestudio

Rainer Werner Fassbinder was the bad boy of the German New Wave of the 1970s, churning out dozens of socially relevant and controversial dramas for 16 years until he died at age 37 in 1982. In "Fox and His Friends," from 1975, Fassbinder took on the lead role as well.

The drama tells the story of Fox, a working-class gay man who wins big in the lottery. He takes on a more affluent lifestyle and an upper-crust lover. But the conflicts between his lowly roots and his lofty new life keep asserting themselves, leading him to question who he is.

"Fox and His Friends" is the latest installment in Cinestudio's monthly Second Thursdays series of movies with LGBT themes. It will be shown on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the theater at 300 Summit St. in Hartford, on the Trinity College campus.

Other outside-the-box screenings this week at Cinestudio include:

National Theatre Live's "Hedda Gabler," starring Ruth Wilson, on March 9 at 2 p.m. and March 12 at 1 p.m.

"Bobby Sands: 66 Days," a documentary about the hunger strike by the IRA-affiliated prisoner, on March 12 to 14 at 7:30 p.m., with a 4:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

A 4K restoration of Woody Allen's 1979 classic "Manhattan" on Wednesday to Saturday, March 13 to 18, at 7:30 p.m., with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Admission is $10, $8 for seniors, students and Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.