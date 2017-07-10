Movies

LGBT Dark Comedy 'Pushing Dead' At Cinestudio

Susan Dunne
The screening of "Pushing Dead" at Cinestudio couldn't be more timely, as the whole country is wondering about the future of health care, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

Tom E. Brown's black comedy tells the story of Dan (James Roday), an HIV-positive working-class guy who loses his health insurance because the government overestimates his income. His friends try to help as he is faced with the daunting task of raising $3,000 a month to buy his own meds.

The film, which also stars Danny Glover and Robin Weigert, is part of Cinestudio's monthly LGBT-themed Second Thursdays series. It will be shown Thursday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the theater at 300 Summit St., on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford.

Also at Cinestudio this week is "A Kind of Loving," a 1962 drama about a man yearning for a woman. It stars Alan Bates. It will be shown Friday to Thursday, July 14 to 20, at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Admission to each film is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 for Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.

