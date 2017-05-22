'Glory, 'Panique' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio, at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Cinestudio in Hartford, is showing two unique films: a new comedy from Bulgaria and a classic French film noir.

"Glory" ("Slava") tells the story of a simple man who is chosen to receive an award from the government, only to have the government official cheat him, sending him on a mission of retribution. The film will be shown May 25 to 27 at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

"Panique" is the offering from May 28 to June 1. The 1947 thriller tells the story of a shy man who falls in love with a beautiful woman with a dangerous ex-boyfriend. It will be shown at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 4:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Also, on Sunday, Cinestudio will show "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," the National Theatre Live film presentation of a stage show from London's West End. The classic Edward Albee play stars Imogen Poots and Imelda Staunton. It will be shown May 28 at 1 p.m.

Admission is $10, $8 seniors, students and Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.