Documentary 'Fire At Sea,' Drama 'Birth Of A Nation' At Cinestudio

One of the most acclaimed documentaries of 2016, which has not yet been seen in the Hartford area, will have a three-day run at Cinestudio, at 300 Summit St. at Trinity College in Hartford.

"Fire at Sea" ("Fuocoammare") tells the story of the island of Lampedusa, off the coast of Italy, where hundreds of African and Middle Eastern asylum seekers arrive every week looking for a pathway into Europe. It will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 to 31, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Also showing at Cinestudio this weekend is "The Birth of a Nation," the 2016 drama about the Nat Turner slave uprising. Director and writer Nate Parker's biographical story, which is rated R, will be shown Jan. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $10, $8 students and seniors. cinestudio.org.