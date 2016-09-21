'Dark Horse' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio in Hartford will show a British documentary about an unlikely sports champion.

"Dark Horse" is about a downtrodden town in Wales whose citizens decide to band together, buy an underrated horse and train it to take on the thoroughbreds owned by the wealthy.

It will be shown Sunday to Tuesday, Sept. 25 to 27, at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 4:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Admission is $10, $8 for students and seniors. Cinestudio is at 300 Summit St., on the campus of Trinity College.

Also at Cinestudio this week, National Theatre Live's presentation of "The Threepenny Opera" will be shown on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. cinestudio.org.