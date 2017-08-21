Hepburn's 'Stage Door' Showing At Cedar Hill Cemetery

Not a month goes by in the Hartford area without a screening of a movie starring local girl Katharine Hepburn. Fans of the Great Kate can see one of her classic films at Hepburn's final resting place.

"Stage Door," from 1937, also starring Lucille Ball, Ginger Rogers, Eve Arden and Ann Miller, tells the story of the lives, loves, disappointments, families, friendships and rivalries of aspiring actresses who all live in a rooming house.

Gregory LaCava's film will be shown Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn between the community mausoleums at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave. in Hartford. The rain date is Friday, Aug. 25. Admission is $5.