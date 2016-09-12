Classic Films At CCSU

Central Connecticut State University's "Classic Fridays" film series will pick up where it dropped off last September, with a lineup of three vintage Hollywood movies.

All of the films will be shown on Fridays at 2 p.m., starting with a brief talk by a faculty member, at Torp Theatre in Davidson Hall on the New Britain campus, 1615 Stanley St. in New Britain.

Admission is free. Here's the lineup:

Sept. 16: "Stagecoach," the 1939 John Ford Western that made John Wayne a star, about a stagecoach in Indian country. Thomas Mitchell won a supporting actor Oscar.

Oct. 14: "Key Largo," the 1948 Humphrey Bogart-Lauren Bacall noir about a hotelier bullied by gangsters. Claire Trevor won a supporting actress Oscar.

Nov. 11: "They Came to Cordura," a 1959 military drama set during the 1916 Mexican border incursion, starring Gary Cooper and Rita Hayworth.