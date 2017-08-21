Hayao Miyazaki's 'Castle In The Sky' At Area Theaters

Today Hayao Miyazaki is a living legend, the greatest of all anime directors. But in 1986, he was an up-and-comer directing only his fourth film. That film is being shown in area theaters, one version dubbed and one version subtitled.

"Castle in the Sky" tells the story of Sheeta, who is kidnapped but escapes by falling out of an airship. She lands safely in a small town, where she meets Pazu. Together, the friends go in search of a legendary floating castle, pursued at all times by the men who kidnapped her in the first place.

"Castle in the Sky" will be shown Sunday, Aug. 27, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed) and Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. (subtitled) at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; and AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road.

Admission varies by theater. Tickets: fathomevents.com.