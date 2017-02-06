'Casablanca' At Cinestudio

An annual Valentine's Day tradition at Cinestudio continues this year: a three-day run of one of the most beloved romances in movie history.

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman are the star-crossed lovers in "Casablanca," the 1942 drama about an expatriate American in Morocco and the woman he once loved, and still loves. It will be shown Feb. 12 to 14 at 7:30 p.m. daily, with a 4:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Also at Cinestudio this week is a story not about love but about hate. "Amadeus," Peter Shaffer's play about Antonio Salieri, the jealous rival of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will be shown in a National Theatre Live presentation on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Admission to Cinestudio is $10, $8 for seniors, students and Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.