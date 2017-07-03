Carole King Performs 'Tapestry' Live From London At Area Theaters

www.fathomevents.com

Carole King has spent the last four and a half decades singing songs from her legendary album âTapestryâ in concert. But she never performed the album from beginning to end until last year, in a concert in Londonâs Hyde Park, in front of 65,000 fans. On Tuesday, July 11, movie theaters nationwide will show a recording of that concert, where King also performed âI Feel the Earth Moveâ other songs she co-wrote with Gerry Goffin. www.fathomevents.com

