'The Brainwashing Of My Dad' In Storrs

The Storrs Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 46 Spring Hill Road in Mansfield, has a Second Monday Film Series, showing documentaries about social-justice and contemporary-issues subjects. On April 10 at 7 p.m. the film will be "The Brainwashing of My Dad."

Jen Senko made the film to try to understand why her father, a lifelong Democrat, turned into an angry Republican. According to the film's website, Senko "uncovers the forces behind the media that changed him completely: a plan by Roger Ailes under Nixon for a media takeover by the GOP, The Powell Memo urging business leaders to influence institutions of public opinion, especially the universities, the media and the courts, and under Reagan, the dismantling of the Fairness Doctrine. As her journey continues, we discover that her father is part of a much broader demographic, and that the story is one that affects us all." Admission is free. facebook.com