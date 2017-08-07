'Bonnie And Clyde' In Area Theaters

"Bonnie and Clyde" was a shocker when it was released 50 years ago. The fictionalized story of Depression-era bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow used unprecedented levels of violence to tell the story of the legendary outlaws, as well as sexually suggestive scenes that had the producers battling with censors. Producer Jack Warner hated the film at first, releasing it as a B movie. But he gave it wider distribution after critics began hailing it as a masterpiece, most prominently Pauline Kael, in the review that began her historic tenure at New Yorker magazine.

The 1967 classic stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the bank-robbing duo, as well as Gene Hackman, Estelle Parsons and, in his first film role, Gene Wilder. It won Oscars for Parsons' performance and the cinematography of Burnett Guffey.

It will be shown Sunday and Wednesday, Aug. 13 and 16, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall; Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road; Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck.

It also will be shown Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. only and Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. only at Bloomfield 8, 863 Park Ave.; Cinerom 6, 89 Farley Place in Torrington; and Lisbon 12, 162 River Road. It also will be shown Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. only at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge.

Another Fathom Events screening this week is a screening of "Mune: Guardian of the Moon," the animated story of a forest faun who is given a momentous responsibility. The family-friendly film, which will be shown with some animated shorts, will be shown Saturday, Aug. 12, at 12:55 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills, Cinemark North Haven, Lisbon 12, Connecticut Post 14 and AMC Danbury.

For both films, admission varies by theater. To buy tickets, visit fathomevents.com.