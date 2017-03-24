Black Sea Film Symposium At Yale

Yale University is hosting a Black Sea Film Festival, a two-day series of six films from countries bordering on the Black Sea, with discussions on the subjects of the films and on the countries they come from. All screenings are free and will be at Luce Hall Auditorium at Yale University, 34 Hillhouse Ave. in New Haven. Discussions will accompany each film. blackseanetworks.org. Here's the lineup:

March 31: "The Event," Sergei Loznitsa's 2015 Russian documentary about the incident that sparked the collapse of the Soviet Union at 2:30 p.m.; and "The Student," Kirill Serebrennikov's 2016 drama about a disaffected teen questioning everything he has been taught at 4 p.m Panel discussion, 6:30 p.m.

April 1: "The Domino Effects," Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosołowski's 2014 Georgian drama about two people whose happiness is threatened by international tensions. To be shown with "When Will This Wind Stop," Aniela Gabryel's 2015 drama about a Tatar family divided between Crimea and Ukraine. 12:45 p.m.

Also, "Graduation," Cristian Mungiu's 2016 Romanian film about the role of a parent at 3 p.m.; and "Mustang," Deniz Gamze Ergüven's 2015 Turkish drama about five orphan girls and their controlling uncle and grandmother at 5:30 p.m. Panel discussion at 7:30 p.m.