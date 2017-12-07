'Baraka' At Cinestudio, An Annual Christmas Tradition

Cinestudio in Hartford presents its annual screening of what has become a local, alternative celebration of the holiday season.

Ron Fricke's 1992 documentary "Baraka” studies human life and the varieties of religious experience by chronicling people all over the world: Indonesia, Nepal, Egypt, India, Cambodia, the United States, Poland, Ecuador, Iran, Brazil, Turkey, Japan, Israel, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Australia, Thailand, China, France, Argentina, Tanzania and Vatican City. It will be shown Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Cinestudio is at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.