Banff Mountain Film Festival At Four CT Venues

The 41st annual Banff Mountain Film Festival, the yearly winter traveling show of short films about people who live and play in the mountains, is coming to four venues in Connecticut over the next few weeks.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. and last about three hours. The lineup of films varies depending on the location.

The festival will be shown on Feb. 25 at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford. Before this event, from 5 to 7 p.m., a "Taco & Tequila Night," sponsored by Max's Catering, will be offered. $18 to $32.

On Feb. 26 the festival will be at Palmer Auditorium at Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave. in New London. $18.

On March 10, the festival moves to Quick Center for the Performing Arts at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Road in Fairfield. $18.

On March 11 the festival will be seen at The Shubert Theater, 247 College St. in New Haven. $20 to $36.

Ticket proceeds from all shows benefit the Denali Foundation, whose mission is to encourage children to engage in outdoor activities. The New London show also benefits the college's women's volleyball team. Information here.