'Bambi,' 'Meet Me in St. Louis' At Bristol Historical Society

The Bristol Historical Society, at 98 Summer St., is hosting two family-friendly evenings of movies, one to delight children and one to celebrate Christmas.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m., the movie is "Bambi," the 1942 classic Disney cartoon about a motherless fawn and his friends in the woods. It will be shown accompanied by classic Christmas short films.

On Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m., the film is "Meet Me in St. Louis," the 1944 Judy Garland musical about a St. Louis family unhappily planning a move to New York during the 1906 World's Fair. The film features Garland singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and the classic "The Trolley Song."

Admission is $3 to each event. The screenings are organized by the Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum. preservehollywood.org.