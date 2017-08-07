Set In Crete, 'Xamou' At Wadsworth Atheneum

People who love the island of Crete, or those who always have wanted to see what life is like on Crete, will love "Xamou."

The Greek-language film tells the story of Johnny (Georges Corraface), who loses his job at a hotel and reacts to the trauma by holing up in his house. His wife and kids lure him out, and he winds up wandering throughout Crete discovering people and things he never knew before.

Clio Fanouraki's film will be shown Thursday and Saturday, Aug. 10 and 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug 13, at 2 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford.

Admission is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, Free for Insider Access Members and above. thewadsworth.org.