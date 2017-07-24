'Wulu' Up Next Wadsworth Atheneum Summer Film Series

The Wadsworth Atheneum's summer film series is themed "Morality Clause," and this week's film tells the story of a man who wants to do good and winds up in the midst of people doing bad.

"Wùlu" tells the story of Ladji, a young man in Mali who wants to save money to help his sister live a better life. So he quits his dead-end job and takes a job with a drug dealer, whom he impresses with his quick thinking. From there, Ladji's life becomes more and more morally challenged.

The thriller, in French and Bambara with subtitles, will be shown Thursday and Saturday, July 27 and 29, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford. Admission is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, Free for Insider Access Members and above. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.