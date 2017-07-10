Danish Black Comedy 'The Commune' At Atheneum

Danish director Thomas Vinterberg is a master at depicting people whose lives are undergoing massive psychological upheaval, as he showed with "The Celebration" and "The Hunt." Vinterberg's latest, drawn from his own unconventional upbringing, is "The Commune."

The black comedy tells the story of residents of a Copenhagen commune in the 1970s, where initial utopian hopes and dreams fall away in the face of infidelity, sexual jealousy, power struggles and clashing personalities.

"The Commune" will be shown Thursday and Saturday, July 13 and 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford. Admission is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members and free for Insider Access members and above. thewadsworth.org.