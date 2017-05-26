Romantic 'Mood Indigo' At Atheneum

Michel Gondry, who made "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "The Science of Sleep," is back with another romantic fantasy.

"Mood Indigo" tells the story of Colin, a Frenchman who invents strange things. He is in love with the fetching Chloe. When a flower starts growing inside her lung, imperiling her life, Colin must find a magical cure.

The French-language movie, which stars Audrey Tautou and Omar Sy from "The Intouchables," will be shown Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford. Admission is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, Free for Insider Access Members and above. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.