Five Films About Geishas, Courtesans At Atheneum

The three huge artworks that are the centerpieces of the Wadsworth Atheneum's new exhibit, "Utamaro and the Lure of Japan," depict the world of 19th-century geishas and courtesans. Five upcoming films at the Atheneum dive into that world, where geishas entertained men with food, song and conversation while the men waited for their time in bed with the courtesans.

A double feature of Japanese-language movies will be shown on March 11 starting at 2 p.m. "A Geisha," Kenji Mizoguchi's 1953 drama about a teen who wants to be an apprentice geisha, will be followed by "The Sea Is Watching," a 2002 drama about a courtesan who gives refuge to a disgraced samurai. On March 12 at 2 p.m., the Atheneum will show "Memoirs of a Geisha," the 2005 English-language story of a geisha whose life is disrupted by World War II.

Another double feature will be shown on March 18 at 2 p.m. "Sister of the Gion," Mizoguchi's 1936 story about a compassionate geisha and her scheming friend, will be followed by "The Life of Oharu," Mizoguchi's 1952 drama about a courtesan looking back on the downward spiral of her life.

Admission to each program is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, free to Insider Access members and above. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.