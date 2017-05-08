'Cezanne Et Moi' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art's "Art on Film" series this week presents the French-language biopic "Cézanne et Moi." The drama tells the story of the friendship between legendary painter Paul Cézanne and legendary writer Émile Zola.

It will be shown May 12 at 2 p.m., and May 13 at 1 and 3 p.m. The May 12 show will be preceded, at 1 p.m., by a tour of the museum's works by Cézanne. That tour will be repeated at 12:30 p.m. on May 13. Admission is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, Free for Insider Access Members and above. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.