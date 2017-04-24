'Life Animated' Screening In New Haven Marks Asperger's Program Anniversary

Chapel Haven, a New Haven school and independent living facility for adults with cognitive disabilities, has had an Asperger Syndrome Adult Transition (ASAT) Program for 10 years. It is celebrating the anniversary on April 29 with a screening of the movie "Life, Animated."

The Oscar-nominated documentary tells the story of a nonverbal boy with autism who finds a way to communicate with the world by using the language and aesthetics of Disney movies.

The screening, at Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, begins at 11 a.m. Following the screening, light refreshments will be served and artworks will be exhibited by participants in Chapel Haven's programs.

Admission is free and open to the public but space is limited. RSVP to cdecarlo@chapelhaven.org.